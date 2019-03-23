One-week remembrance for Dr Kwabena Adjei held

The one-week remembrance ceremony for the late former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Adjei, was held in Accra Friday
.
Among the dignitaries who attended the service was the Founder of the NDC, Mr Jerry John Rawlings, National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.
The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, and other executives of the party were also present at the ceremony.
Dr Adjei died on Tuesday, March 12,
The one-week ceremony was initially billed to take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
However, after consultations between the bereaved family and the Funeral Committee of the NDC, the ceremony was postponed to Thursday to offer its organisers, ample time to plan.
Funeral arrangements
The brother of the late Dr Kwabena Adjei, Mr Frank Kwaku Adjei, in an interview with the Daily
Per the arrangements, he said, the body would lie in state at the forecourt of the State House on Friday morning for mourners to pay their last respects to the deceased.
On the same day, the body, he added, would be conveyed to his hometown, Nkonya, in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region where there would be
The final funeral rites at his hometown, Mr Adjei stated, would be held on Saturday, June 1,
“On Sunday, June 2, 2019, there will be a thanksgiving service at the Nkonya E.P. Church where the entire proceedings will be brought to a successful end,” he stated.
Dr Kwabena Adjei
The former chairman, who was popularly called “Wayo, Wayo” by his close friends and associates, entered politics in 1978 when he was elected a Council Member of the Jasikan District Council.
In 1979 to 1981, he was the Parliamentary candidate of Biakoye for the Popular Front Party.
Dr Kwabena Adjei became the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), Deputy Minister of State for the Volta Region between 1986 and 1987.
From 1987 to 1992, he was the PNDC Deputy Secretary/Deputy Minister of State for Industries, Science & Technology; a member of the Committee of Secretaries (PNDC Cabinet) from 1998 to 1992; a key member of the NDC since its founding in 1992; and the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Biakoye Constituency between 1993 and 1996, as well as from 1996 to 2000.
In Parliament, Dr Kwabena Adjei became the Majority Chief Whip in 1994 and Majority Leader between 1998 and 2000 and subsequently a member of various committees of Parliament.
He was
National Chairman
Dr Kwabena Adjei first won the position of national chairman of the party in 2005 while the party was in opposition.
He was later re-elected in 2009.