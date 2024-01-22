Aglow ushers in 2024 with prayers

Diana Mensah Politics Jan - 22 - 2024 , 05:40

Aglow International last Saturday held its first monthly intercessory prayers for Ghana at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The event was to usher in and commit the country into the hands of God for preservation, peace and stability.

The four-hour programme was on the theme: “Ghana, with God we will gain the victory and He will trample down your enemies”, referencing the Biblical verses of Psalm 60:12.

The non-denominational service had hundreds of women and men clad in white attire using vuvuzelas, whistles, white handkerchiefs and miniature Ghana flags to praise God for his faithfulness and mercies on Ghana.

The service was graced with performances by the Think Media Band, Aglow International Choir and the Tambourine Choir, among others.

It also committed Election 2024 to God so that the country would experience transparent, peaceful and violent-free polls.

Intercessory prayers

Leading the congregation in prayer and worship, the National Prayer Director of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, said it was only by the grace of God that peace still prevailed in Ghana.

Quoting the book of Psalms 120:2 and Proverbs 12:22, she urged the congregation to refrain from liars and malice, but to repent and rededicate their lives to God to help, “sustain and strengthen the country from deceitful people”.

Also quoting from the book of Psalm 127 vs 1 as saying, “Except the Lord builds the house, they labour in vain that build it; except the Lord keeps the city, the watchman waketh in vain.”

Ahead of the 2024 election, Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie entreated Ghanaians to pray daily for the nation as it prepared for the general election in December this year.

She led the group to pray regularly for the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson, the various political parties and the security agencies.

She urged citizens to choose hospitable leaders, who had self-control, discipline, good reputation and were full of God’s Spirit.

She urged the group to pray that there would be no evil influence in the election or vote-buying and added that only the voice and counsel of the Lord would stand in the election.

Apart from praying for peace and security, Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie also led the congregation to pray for the power and energy sector, asking God to help solve any problems in the sector.

Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie also tasked the congregation to pray for the leaders and politicians of the country by asking God to give them knowledge, understanding and the ability to address the challenges confronting the nation and also for peace and tranquillity in Bawku.

Dedication

Again, the National Prayer Director of Aglow International led the congregation to pray and dedicate the Executive arm of government, Judiciary, Legislature, Political parties, Electoral Commission and the Security Services, among other stakeholders in the country, asking God to ensure they discharge their responsibility with honesty, integrity to prove the wills of democracy in the country.

Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie led the congregation to dedicate some key elements of the country, including the coat of arms, the Ghana flag, the Ghana map and the presidential seat, among others.

The congregation prayed and dedicated the colours of the Ghana flag, asking God to help the leaders use the country’s proceeds judiciously.