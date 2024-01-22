NDC General Secretary dismisses tribal allegations

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has said allegations of him making tribalistic comments at a recent NDC retreat in the Volta Region is a deliberate attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tarnish his reputation and manipulate public perception.

This comes after a video circulating on social media that appeared to show him making divisive remarks about Ashantis and Ewes during the retreat.

Claim

Refuting the claims in a statement, he said the NPP's adoption of divisive strategies involving religion and tribal politics reflected a sense of desperation and added that “their reliance on deception and distortion suggests a belief that these tactics are the only means to cling to power”.

He added that the NPP's allegations lacked truth and were calculated efforts to exploit political circumstances.

“These accusations not only lack merit but also are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation and manipulate public perception.

“Despite these base and vile efforts, Ghanaians will stand united, regardless of tribe and religion. Divisive tactics will continue to fail,” he said.

Commitment

He expressed his commitment to remain steadfast towards a united and prosperous Ghana.

He further urged well-meaning Ghanaians to discern the desperation of the NPP and treat such publications with the disdain they deserved.