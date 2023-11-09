Ablakwa proposes usage of Contingency Fund to provide relief for flood victims

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on the government to fall on the Contingency Fund to provide relief to flood victims following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

To him, the Contingency Fund was purposely created in anticipation of disasters and he therefore wants the government not to hesitate to use the Fund to provide the necessary relief for the flood victims.

The legislator made the call in a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday November 9, 2023.

“There is a reason why, in every budget anywhere in the world, there is a line item called the contingency fund. For the current budget we are operating, we approved a contingency fund of GH¢600 million in the budget. The question I ask is, where is all that money? This is a clear case of emergency for which the Contingency Fund qualifies to be used, and so where is the GH¢600 million?” he questioned.

He added that, “We don’t need to wait for the next budget cycle. I was in the House when we approved the 2023 budget in November, and we put as much as GH¢600 million in the Contingency Fund. It is for things like these.

“People are collapsing on a daily basis, and they are living under inhumane conditions. That is what we use the Contingency Fund for, so we don’t wait for another budget cycle. Because what it means is that my people should forget it because the budget will be approved in late December, and spending can start in January 2024. So what it means is my people will be living in classrooms under these inhumane conditions.” he said.

The MP also expressed dissatisfaction with what he believes is government’s reluctance to provide relief support to people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

