Akosombo dam spillage: Over 8,000 people evacuated

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 16 - 2023 , 17:21

The Ghana Navy says it has rescued over 8,000 flood victims as of Sunday, October 15, following the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Commodore E.A. Kwafo from the Naval Training Command said the combined rescue team deployed to the affected districts is currently monitoring critical infrastructure and responding to distress calls in order to neutralise the effect of the damage caused by the spillage.

He made this known during an update on the floods on Monday at Mepe in the Volta Region.

“We were keeping watch on critical infrastructure and as of yesterday evening, we had evacuated over 8,000 flood-stricken people to safe havens, and we have brought over ten more boats downstream and experienced divers and lifesavers to assist in the rescue efforts.” he stated.

He added that more personnel and logistics would be deployed if the rescuers become inundated with the current efforts being executed.

“We are monitoring critical infrastructure as well as responding to distress calls from the district assemblies, VRA, and NADMO and we have been rescuing people on the water and we are monitoring the estuary because it becomes a deathtrap in times of flooding.

Commodore E.A. Kwafo gave the assurance that, “Depending on how it goes, we may bring in more facilities and more personnel or if the situation improves, then, we may be keeping a watch anyway and we are ready to respond to any distress call and help save lives and properties to help mitigate the losses during these difficult times.”

The Volta River Authority (VRA) started the controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams, both in the Eastern Region, from September 16, 2023, following excess water in both reservoirs due to appreciable levels of rainfall.

The spillage has affected almost all the communities along the lower Volta Basin.

