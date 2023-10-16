President Akufo-Addo tours flooded areas and pledges relief items for all victims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday afternoon inspected flooded areas in the lower Volta basin and pledged the government's commitment to alleviate the plight of the flood victims.

He expressed sympathies for the people in relation to the tragedy that has happened.

President Akufo-Addo said the government will do everything in its power to assist everybody affected by the floods in North Tongu, South Tongu and Central Tongu, all in the Volta Region.

"When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come in at all. I took the oath of office as president to protect every citizen of Ghana, whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the president. So Togbe, I want you and your elders and the people to understand that the government is acting for all Ghanaians," he said.

"I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help, because if it is a question of who votes for me and who does not vote me, I should not be here because you don't vote for me, that is not my concern," the President added.

President Akufo-Addo explained that when the tragedy occurred, he was out of the jurisdiction in the United States of America (USA) but has already discussed with the Chief of Staff on what has to be done in response to the tragedy.

He said the most important thing is to ensure that lives were protected and therefore the establishment of a centre in Mepe and the provision of relief items by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

He said NADMO was going to continue to provide relief items and that apart from what NADMO is doing, "we are also thinking about the future. I am aware that you are farming people, farming on the banks of the rivers and the overflow has destroyed many farms."

President Akufo-Add added that the Ministry of Agriculture will work and decide on the nature of support to offer in the long term when the water goes away.

He said the inter-ministerial committee is working in several phases with the immediate one being relief items supplied to victims.

President Akufo-Addo's tour enabled to visit the districts severely hit by the floods occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The President, who returned to Ghana Sunday night after a four-day official duty in the United States, was joined by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the government to help address the havoc caused downstream by the Akosombo Dam spillage and to help bring relief to those affected.

The tourenabled the President and the committee to assess the destruction caused by the flood and its effect on the people in the various communities.

The committee, headed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, is coordinating government's response to the spillage.

