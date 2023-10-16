Black Volta overflow: Over 5000 people displaced by Buipe floods

Mohammed Fugu Oct - 16 - 2023 , 17:09

There are fears about a possible outbreak of waterborne diseases at Buipe in the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region following a month-long flood which has submerged parts of the town.

For now, a number of public latrines have been submerged in the floods while water sources including wells, dams and boreholes have been contaminated.

The situation has raised fear and panic among residents about a possible outbreak of water borne diseases in the area.

A month-long floods occasioned by overflown water from the Black Volta coupled with torrential rains have caused massive devastation in Buipe and its environs.

So far, more than 5000 people have been displaced while a number of structures including houses, schools and health facilities have been submerged, according to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Checks by Graphic Online have showed that some of the victims were staying in classrooms in the area while others were perching with relatives.

Increasing risk

The National Disaster Manager of Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), Jonathan Hope in an interview with Graphic Online said "there is a significant risk of increased cases of water borne diseases such as cholera, diarrheas' dengue fever and the upsurge of malaria due to increased breeding grounds".

He said communities in the area were still inundated with flood waters, and that they were facing water, sanitation and hygiene challenges.

“Our bridge area, which is the economic hub for the whole of Buipe and beyond, has been submerged in water. So, it is affecting even our economy seriously" he lamented

Assessment

Meanwhile, personnel of NADMO have been assessing the extent of damage and evacuating victims who have been trapped in the flood waters.