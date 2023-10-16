10th Anniversary of Naba Martin Adongo Abilba III

Police rescue 'kidnapped' Kubease chief

Zadok Kwame Gyesi
The Police have rescued Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region who was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown men on Monday morning.

A preliminary police report has indicated that the alleged victim, Nana Ottupre Kwagyan was forcefully taken from his house by some six persons to an unknown location.

The police in a statement said a swift intervention of the Police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene.

The victim, according to the police, is currently in safe custody while the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested.

Attached below is a police situational report on the Kubease Chief Nana Ottupre Kwagyan

