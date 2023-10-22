GAF replies Ablakwa, We’ve not withdrawn soldiers from Mepe

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 22 - 2023 , 22:09

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has reacted to reports that it has withdrawn military personnel deployed to Mepe in the Volta Region following the flooding in the area as a result of the spillage of the Akosmobo Dam.

There have been reports on social media suggesting that the soldiers deployed to the area for humanitarian relief operations have been withdrawn, upon an order from a higher authority.

In one such videos on social media seen by Graphic Online, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for instance said he has information that an order from above was the reason why the military was withdrawing from Mepe.

In a tweet, Ablakwa wrote: "Who above has given orders to the military detachment helping us cross flood waters to immediately withdraw when the water levels haven't receded and when thousands of lives are at stake in camps across these waters? Who in government is behind this utter cruelty?

October 22, 2023

But in a statement dated, Sunday, October 22, signed by Naval Captain M.A Larbi for Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, the army described the information in circulation as “inaccurate.”

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to debunk some media reports and series of social media posts especially on Twitter (X), claiming that military personnel deployed to Mepe in Volta Region for Humanitarian Relief Operations following the spillage of the Akosmobo Dam, have been withdrawn. GAF wishes to categorically state that the information in circulation is inaccurate and that the personnel have not been given any ‘orders from above’ to withdraw from Mepe or any other community affected by the spillage contrary to the social media posts.”

GAF explained that the operations conducted by its officers are being executed in phases.

“It must be emphasised that the Humanitarian Relief Operations (Operation Boafo), being conducted by the Ghana Navy’s Riverine Command and the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Army is being executed in phases,” GAF added in its statement.

“GAF, therefore, wishes to assure the general public that as recently reported in the media of the thousands of persons rescued and marked efforts being made to support victims, it will not relent in the quest to ensure urgent, equitable and appropriate response and support to all persons and communities affected by the spillage in conjunction with all stakeholders.”

