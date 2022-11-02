77 To contest NDC polls in Bono, Upper West

A total of 77 aspirants have been cleared to contest in the elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono and Upper West Regions.
In the Bono region, 37 persons filed to contest for the 15 regional executive positions while 40 others have submitted forms in the Upper West region.
The regional elections are slated for November 11 to 13, 2022 with the Regional Youth and Women Conferences scheduled to take place on November 11, 2022.
This follows a successful branch and constituency elections across the country last month (October 22-23)
The aspirants had already been vetted and cleared to contest the elections.
Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah & Biiya Mukusah Ali, report from Sunyani, the Bono regional capital, that 37 people are to contest for 15 positions.
Out of the 15 positions, there will be no contests for seven since those who have filed their nominations will not be challenged, while eight are being keenly contested.
Unopposed
The seven unopposed are all incumbents: the regional chairman, Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, a former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister under late President Atta Mills administration, the Secretary,
Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, and the Deputy Secretary, Peter Suaka Lonyian.
Others are the Organiser, Mohammed Seidu, the Treasurer, Isaac Amponsah Badu, the Communication Officer, Charles Akowuah Tuffour and the Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei.
Contested positions
Five contestants are vying for the Vice-Chairmanship position, three for the Deputy Organiser position and another three contestants for the Deputy Treasurer position.
Others include two candidates for the Women's Organiser position, four for the Deputy Women’s Organiser position, three contenders for the Youth Organiser position, five for the Deputy Youth Organiser position and five contestants for the Zongo Caucus Coordinator position.
The five contesting for the Vice Chairperson position are Ali Ibrahim Adjei, Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin, Osei Kwadwo Hayford, Ibrahim Gariba and Kwame Sakyi.
From Wa, the Upper West regional capital, Emmanuel Modey reports that 40 aspirants have been vetted and are ready for the NDC regional elections scheduled for November 12, 2022 in Wa.
The incumbent Regional Chairman, Abdul Nasir Saani a.k.a. Bunas, is being contested by Alhassan Adams for the chairman position. The vice-chairman position is being contested by Kwame Mumuni and Musah Issah; Secretary position, Charles Lwanga Puozuing and Nicodemus Dery. Deputy secretary, Alhaji Nurah Issah Danwana,is going unopposed.