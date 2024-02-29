2024 elections: Work together for success - Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong to parties

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, has urged politicians to work together for the success of the 2024 elections, which will be appreciated by all in the comity of nations.

He urged the political parties to play by the rules of the game respecting one another, loving and placing Ghana above their own partisan interest.

“Destiny calls on all of us to manifest our political maturity as we go into the electoral processes so that we bequeath to ourselves the development that we deserve,” Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong.

Anim week

He made the call at the Sakumono branch of the CAC during the climax of the Anim’s week celebrations, which was on the theme, “Equipping our children to become a blessing to the nations”.

The week-long celebrations are held annually to remember the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church International and the father of Pentecostalism in Ghana, Apostle Peter Newman Anim.

Fair arbiter

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong also called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to be a fair arbiter and independent in the discharge of its duties.

He said he believed that the EC was capable of rendering an electoral process that would be transparent, fair and its outcome accepted by all parties.

He entreated Ghanaians to exhibit maturity as the country prepared for the elections and proved to the world that Ghana had come of age.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong also appealed to the National Peace Council to uphold the truth and to encourage the EC and the political parties to do the right thing in the elections.

“As we are in an election year, Christians must promote a culture of peace and transparency.

We must also work harder as believers, ensuring sincerity at the workplace and being conscientious to do the right thing,” he said.

He prayed for a peaceful general election as well as for the children in the country to grow and become good future leaders and a blessing to the nation.