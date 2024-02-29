New Standing Orders open committee meetings to public

Albert K. Salia Politics Feb - 29 - 2024 , 07:54

Committee meetings of Parliament are now open and accessible to the public under the new Standing Orders, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has disclosed.

“This forms part of Parliament’s effort to deepen the open parliament concept which demands transparency and accountability in the activities of Parliament,” he stated.

He was addressing the second cohort Members of Parliament and Procedural Staff on the new Standing Orders at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

Inconsistencies

Mr Bagbin explained that the old Standing Orders were discovered to have presented certain anomalies, lack of clarity and inconsistencies hence the need to review the Orders.

He said the January 2024 Standing Orders were all-encompassing and reflective of evolving institutional needs.

He said a Technical Committee was, therefore, constituted to speed up the review of the November 2000 Orders, consider its coverage and to provide for all the possible governance scenarios provided for in the framework of the 1992 Constitution.

“The committee engaged with leadership, consulted various committees, sought the expertise of specialists in contemporary parliamentary democracy, and researched into current best practices in other jurisdictions.

The result is the January 2024 Standing Orders,” he stated.

Backbenchers

The Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the introduction of the ‘Backbenchers Time’ under the new Standing Orders would foster inclusivity.

“This initiative aims to provide Members of Parliament situated at the backbench with an opportunity to actively contribute their ideas and perspectives, thereby enriching parliamentary practice,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the significance of allowing backbenchers to voice their opinions and put forth proposals was to enhance legislative processes.

He said it would give backbenchers the opportunity to have their day to articulate their views and bring meaningful statement proposals to enhance their legislative work.

He, therefore, urged the MPs to make the Standing Orders their friend “because, with it, no one can intimidate you in the Chamber. With it, your confidence level will go very high. With it, there will be no disappointment.”

The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, acknowledged the importance of the revised orders in the efficient running of Parliament.

“Mr Speaker, in any progressive society, every functioning institution is governed by rules and without rules there would be mere anarchy.

Much more importantly, as the Legislative arm of government, the conduct of business in Parliament needs to be guided by rules.”

Hung Parliament

In his welcome remarks, the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, indicated that the hung nature of the Eighth Parliament, presented a number of novel situations and challenges that were not clearly provided for under the Standing Orders of November, 2000.

“This state of affairs required, therefore, that action be expedited on the revision of the Standing Orders to provide for aspects of our legislative procedures that were not within the contemplation of the drafters of previous Orders of the House,” he added.

He said the workshop provided the platform for MPs to seek clarity and understanding of provisions of the Orders to engender compliance with newly introduced procedures and practices of the House.