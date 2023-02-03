2 Discharged, re-arrested over GPHA manager’s murder

Two suspects standing trial for the alleged murder of Josephine Asante, the deceased Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), have been discharged by the TDC District Court in Tema.
They were, however, re-arrested shortly after the court proceedings last Thursday, by personnel of the Cold Case Unit set up under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist in investigations.
The two, the personal driver of the deceased, Amos Apeku, and her houseboy, Christian Adjei, were arrested in connection with the death of the former Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of GPHA four years ago.
After years of court processes, the Attorney General’s Department advised that the two suspects be discharged in the four-year-old case.
The advice was read in the court presided over by Benedicta Antwi.
Recall
Ms Asante was murdered on January 13, 2019, at her residence at EMEFS Estates near Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.
The deceased was said to have been attacked in her bedroom after returning from a staff party.
According to a police report, she was locked inside her room after the alleged murder incident. The report said she was discovered dead the following morning after occupants of the house found the keys to her bedroom on the compound.
It added, however, that the assailant(s) did not take any properties of the deceased.
Subsequently, Apeku and Adjei were later hauled before the Tema TDC Magistrate Court for the death of the former Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of GPHA.
The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court granted bail to Christian Adjei on July 31, 2019, in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties, one of which must be justified. Apeku was also granted bail by the High Court in Accra.
