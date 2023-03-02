Ghana is blessed to have John Mahama - Prof. Joshua Alabi

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 02 - 2023 , 14:41

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi, is of the view that Ghana is blessed to have former President John Dramani Mahama deciding to contest the 2024 presidential elections again.

For him, the former President is not only coming to the presidency with a wealth of experience, he is an "affable, good listener and a unifier."

Prof. Alabi made the remarks when he introduced Mr Mahama during the launch of the latter's campaign bid to contest the flagbearership race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ho in the Volta Region today, March 2, 2023.

The former university don said Mr Mahama has what it takes to turn the country's worsening economic situation.

For him, the former President is capable is reverse the economic mess under the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government when given the opportunity to rule the country again.

He said "for the past six years, the good people of this country have yearned for the return of the NDC and John Mahama," adding "Ghana is blessed to have John Mahama."

Prof. Alabi said the NDC is also blessed to have John Dramani Mahama as it candidate for the 2024 Presidential elections, saying "We are blessed again to have such a person in our party as our candidate."

For him, the former president is people's candidate, stressing that come 2025, he will be the next president of Ghana.

Prof. Alabi, who is also the Campaign Manager of Mr Mahama said Mr Mahama' campaign will not throw away love and friendship and that he will welcome onboard all other candidates who will be contesting him after the elections, saying "every NDC member is involved in the campaign to take power from the NPP."

He said the former President has better credentials to lead the country as he is not only visionary, experienced and proactive leader but a nation builder who is a listener and a good Christian.