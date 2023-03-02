NDC primaries : Dumelo to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon again

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Mar - 02 - 2023 , 18:55

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo says he will contest in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency.

He announced his intention on social media on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

In a Tweet, Mr. Dumelo said after some consultation he has decided to stage a comeback.

“After extensive consultation with my God, my family, and our party faithful in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This is the second coming.”

Dumelo lost the 2020 parliamentary election to NPP’s Lydia Alhassan. He polled 37,478 representing 48.30% while Lydia Alhassan polled 39,851 representing 51.36%.