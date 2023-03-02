I'm not happy Akufo-Addo has failed - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 02 - 2023 , 11:43

Former President Mahama says he is not happy that President Akufo-Addo's government has failed to deliver.

For him, it has never been his wish that his political opponents will fail.

He said it is his vision that Ghana will develop, irrespective of who is in power.

Former President Mahama said this whilst launching his campaign bid to contest for the flagbearer position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ho in the Volta Region today, March 2, 2023.

Mr Mahama, who is contesting the NDC's flagbearer race together with the former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea, said pride and arrogance is what has made the Akufo-Addo-led administration to underperform.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led government has refused to listen to contrary views, hence initiating programmes which are not well thought through.

“This government has been clueless and, in many ways, callous. We are saddled with debt, and we have been downgraded by every rating agency and inflation has gone off the roof, sending people into abject poverty,” Mr Mahama noted.

He said the next NDC government will conduct various probes into some corrupt deals under the Akufo-Addo government and all individuals found culpable prosecuted.