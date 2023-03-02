We're not seeking power to repeat NPP's mistakes - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 02 - 2023 , 11:59

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not seeking political power to repeat the mistakes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said some party members who are not happy with what the NPP has done NDC members and want the party to pay them back in similar fashion should they win power in 2024, should not think like that and instead prioritise the overall interest of the party.

"There is no need to seek for political power to repeat NPP's mistakes," he said.

Former President Mahama made the remarks while launching his campaign bid to contest the flagbearer role of the NDC in Ho in the Volta Region.

He was of the view that there is no need to come to power with the mindset of vindictiveness as it has been done by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Even though Mr Mahama said the next NDC government will conduct various probes into some corrupt deals under the Akufo-Addo government and all individuals found culpable prosecuted, his government will not Ghanaian with vindictiveness.

“I promise Ghanaians that we shall investigate how public funds have been expended and this includes the Covid-19 audit and the finding from Auditor-General’s report over the years,” he said during the launch of his campaign.

Mr Mahama is contesting the NDC's flagbearer race with the former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea.