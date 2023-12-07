Ghana is better than London - Wontumi

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Dec - 07 - 2023 , 17:15

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, says Ghana is now better than London due to the good leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

For him, Ghana has seen unprecedented development under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, hence making the country a better place of development than London.

In a radio interview with Accra-based Asempa FM on the programme "Ekosii Sen" on Thursday, [December 7, 2023], Chairman Wontumi, said his view that Ghana is better than London under the Akufo-Addo-led government is based on his personal experience as someone who lived abroad, growing up.

"Ghana is changing for good," Chairman Wontumi said, adding, "that is why we are pleading with Ghanaians to vote for Dr Bawumia to continue after Akufo-Addo.

He explained that people can visibly see infrastructural growth scattered all over areas such as Cantoments, Labadi and East Legon.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led government has also embarked on massive road construction across many areas of Ghana.