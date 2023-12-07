I furnished CPP secretary’s office myself, I’ll pack everything away, including furniture, air-condition and photocopier - Nana Yaa Juantuah

Graphic.com.gh Politics Dec - 07 - 2023 , 17:25

Nana Yaa Jantuah, who has resigned as General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) is accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the force behind the current confusion in the CPP.

She believes that the NPP is behind everything happening in the CPP.

She said the NPP did the same thing to her when she was working at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

"They've always done this. They did it to my father, my relative and myself," she explained, adding, “didn’t they orchestrate the system against me. Nobody will destroy my reputation in this country."

Nana Yaa Jantuah was speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen radio programme on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Nana Yaa Jantuah resigned from her role, following a confusion at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party in Kumasi on Tuesday, December 5.

When the meeting convened in Kumasi, some members presented a petition asking for the resignation of the national executive members.

Some members of the party from the various regions who petitioned the NEC also called for the removal or voluntary resignation of all national executives of the party due to alleged incompetence.

A subsequent vote of no confidence was passed against all national executives, leading to significant tension during the meeting.

Nana Yaa Juantuah subsequently resigned from her position.

However, reacting to issues surrounding her resignation, she vowed to protect her reputation and said she will take on those accusing her of engaging in financial malfeasance during her leadership as the General Secretary of the CPP.

She said she rather spent her money on the party and that many of the party's activities, including the celebration of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birthdays were financed by her personal money.

She said even the office she occupies; she furnished it herself, adding that she will pack everything in that office, including the furniture, air-condition and the photocopier machine.

Nana Yaa Jantuah said she had been vilified all because she took a leadership role in the CPP.

"I have suffered too much for the party," she said.

For her, if she had done nothing at all for the party, she had given it visibility in the media.