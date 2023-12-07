Western Region NPP Chairman: Bawumia will win with focus, unity, and hard work

Dec - 07 - 2023

The Western Region NPP Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, has called for a vigorous campaign by all members of the party in the region to secure victory in 2024.

Speaking to party executives in Takoradi on Thursday, December 7, 2023, during Vice President Dr. Bawumia's visit to the region to express gratitude to party stakeholders following his election as flagbearer, Chairman Ndede said the upcoming battle is winnable if the party comes together at all levels.

"Our flagbearer, the Vice President, is here with us and he has assured us of good things to come," said Chairman Ndede. "I also want to assure him that if we unite, do what we need to do, and work very hard, we will do very well in this region and win it with a very good margin."

"Key to achieving our objective is hard work at the constituency level. I encourage all of us, especially constituency and polling station executives, to take this campaign seriously and remain committed."

The Chairman expressed optimism that with Dr. Bawumia leading the party and with unity at all levels, victory will be secured.

Former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyapong, who accompanied the NPP flagbearer, stressed the call for unity and urged the party stakeholders to unite and generate support for Dr. Bawumia.

Mr. Agyapong, a former participant in the NPP Presidential Primaries, said the elections are over and it's time for all who contested to unite and work hard to ensure victory for Dr. Bawumia in 2024.

"By being here, I represent those of us who contested, and I am confident that we will all come on board as true members of our party, to work hard for Dr. Bawumia and the party to be declared winners next year, in shaa Allah," said Mr. Agyapong.