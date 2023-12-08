Speaker of Parliament vows passage of Anti-Gay Bill before recess

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 08 - 2023 , 07:02

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has affirmed that the proposed legislation titled "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values" will be enacted before the parliamentary recess for the festive season.

This assurance follows recent accusations by sponsors of the Anti-Gay bill, claiming that the Majority in Parliament is obstructing its passage. The controversy emerged when the First Deputy Speaker reportedly declined a request to move the bill to the consideration stage.

Mr. Samuel Nartey George, a proponent of the bill and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, accused the Majority Caucus of intentionally impeding the legislative process. He asserted that the next approach would involve exposing Majority MPs allegedly influenced by individuals advocating for LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

The Majority Caucus has refuted these allegations. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament, denied claims of sabotage, asserting that the Ningo-Prampram MP is aware of the underlying issues causing delays in the bill's passage.

In response to the parliamentary developments, Speaker Bagbin expressed confidence that the bill would be approved before the House adjourns for the Christmas and New Year break.

He emphasized the collective expectation to address the legislation promptly, underscoring potential consequences for members' political careers if it is not enacted before the recess.

“I know that nobody in this House is opposed to the bill and I know the bill will see the light of day before we rise because the people of Ghana are expecting us to pass the bill before we go on recess. Failure to do so will have serious consequences on members as they want to advance in their political careers,” he said.