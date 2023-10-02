Council of State member and former Ningo-Prampram MP E.T. Mensah passes on

Graphic.com.gh Politics Oct - 02 - 2023 , 06:44

Council of State member and former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, E.T. Mensah has died aged 77.

He reportedly died in South Africa on Sunday night after battling ill-health for some time.

Enoch Teye Mensah (born 17 May 1946) was a Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings era and a Member of Parliament for 20 years from January 1997 to January 2017.

He was married with seven children.

During the PNDC era, he served as the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

As a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he entered Parliament on January 7, 1997 on the ticket of the NDC representing the people of Ningo-Prampram and held the seat till January 6, 2017.

He also served as Minister for Youth and Sports in former President J.J. Rawlings government for two terms.

In January 2010, after a cabinet reshuffle, President John Evans Atta Mills appointed him Minister for Employment and Social Welfare.

On 12 February 2021, E.T. Mensah was elected as the representative of the Greater Accra Region on the Council of State.