Theresa Kufuor: President Akufo-Addo's tribute

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor passed on Sunday afternoon at age 87. She died in her home at Peduase on the Aburi mountain.

Tributes have started pouring in for the former First Lady who supported the husband, former President J.A. Kufuor from 2001 to January 6, 2009.

Attached below is a tribute by President Akufo-Addo

I am very saddened by the just-announced news of the death of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, our nation’s former First Lady and wife of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor.

Her passing reminds me keenly of human mortality, that is that Almighty God will come for each and every one of us at the appropriate time.

Mama Theresa, as she was affectionately called, was a devoted companion of President Kufuor throughout their sixty-one (61) years of marriage. She was an invaluable and constant source of advice, encouragement and prayers for him. Member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, sister of the renowned statesman, the late J.H Mensah, and aunt of

President Kufuor’s Secretary, the brilliant diplomat, Ambassador D.K Osei, she was politically astute, and was a major contributor to her husband’s political success.

She was a composed and articulate First Lady, polyglot, fluent in several languages including Ewe, who brought great dignity to the position.

I knew several members of her family, especially her celebrated brother, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know her too. Her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional.

She bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God.

My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I will miss her a lot. We extend our deepest condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and members of their family on their irreplaceable loss. We wish her a peaceful place of abode in the Bosom of the Almighty, as she deserves, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!