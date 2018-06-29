Charlotte Osei responds to her dismissal

The immediate-past Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei is disappointed at the recommendation by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice which recommended that President Akufo-Addo removes her from office
.
In a statement issued Friday, Mrs Osei said she would withhold her response to the President's decision because she wants to commiserate with the family of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur who passed away earlier today.
However, Mrs Charlotte Osei said she believes that Ghana deserves an Electoral Commission that is truly independent and can fight-off all attempts at attempts to control it.
According to her, it is a great honour and privilege to have been given the opportunity to serve Ghana at a very high level.
Read the entire statement below;
PRESS RELEASE
I have been truly overwhelmed by the hundreds of calls, prayers and messages from all over the country and the international community, expressing shock and disappointment at the recommendation by the Committee (set up by the Chief Justice) to the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove me from office as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.
At this sad time as a country, we are unified in our grief, respect and appreciation for this great man of our land and someone I had deep respect and admiration for.
Despite all the attacks, the character assassinations, the falsehoods, the curses,and the relentless plots and threats against my family and I over the past three years of my service as the Chair of the Electoral Commission, I chose to remain silent and focused on delivering on my constitutional mandate to the best of my ability.
Indeed, the records show that I presided over the 2015 district assembly election and the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections to the best of my ability. I prefer to leave the standard and quality of those elections for Ghanaians, history and posterity to judge.
I still hold the view and belief that our country deserves an Electoral Commission that is truly independent, unbiased, free, fair and firm, and can fight-off all attempts to politically capture, manipulate, influence and control it.
This was always my cardinal objective and my approach to my work. In due time there will be ample opportunity to fully address these matters once and for all.
Thank you.
God bless us all.
Signed
Charlotte Osei