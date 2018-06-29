Graphic Online

Rawlings, Kufuor mourn Amissah-Arthur

Former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor have commiserated with the family of the late former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

In a tweet, Mr Rawlings wrote: “This has come as a shock. Paa Kwesi AmissahArthur was a consummate professional who exercised his duties with dignity and humility. My sincere condolences to his family. Fare thee well, Sir.”

Mr Kufuor in a statement described the late Amissah-Arthur as “a very dutiful servant of our country who has served this nation well and multiple endeavours.”


“His pasing is a deep loss to our nation and to his family. I mourn with the country and the family he has left behind.”

Background

Mr Amissah-Arthur collapsed at the Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.

He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the death of President John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

 

 