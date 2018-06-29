Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur dies

Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Arthur has died at age 67
.
He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6,
He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
President Akufo-Addo shocked
"I have
"He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is
"My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, children
He served as Chairman of Ghana International Bank Public Limited Company and was its Director from November 25, 2009.
Mr. Amissah-Arthur had a Masters degree in Economics and lectured in Economics at the University of Ghana and also at the Anambra State College of Education, Awka Anambra State, Nigeria.
Prior to becoming Vice President in 2012, he worked as a private Consultant and Economist.
Early life and education
Amissah-Arthur was born at Cape Coast. His mother is from the Hutchful family and his father is from the Amissah-Arthur family, both from Cape Coast. He completed his secondary education at the Mfantsipim School, where he obtained the GCE Ordinary Level in 1969 and the GCE Advanced Level in 1971. He proceeded to the University of Ghana at Legon, where he obtained the B.Sc. in 1974 and M.Sc. in 1976, both in Economics.
Economics and consultancy
Amissah-Arthur was a research assistant at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research between 1974 and 1975. He later joined the Economics Department as a teaching assistant from 1977 to 1978, going on to become an assistant lecturer in 1979.
He lectured at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana between 1980 and 1988. He has also been a lecturer at the Department of Economics, Anambra State College of Education, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria (August 1981 – July 1983).
He worked as a consultant for the World Bank in The Gambia. He also served as a consultant for the Netherlands' government education project in Ghana. He then worked as Senior Economist for the Sigma One Corporation in Ghana between 1998 and 2000. Between 2001 and 2002, he was on assignment for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.
Politics
From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning,
Subsequently, he was Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993. From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the Rawlings government after the establishment of
Amissah-Arthur was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by President JohnEvans Atta Mills. He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of President Atta Mills.
Personal life
Amissah-Arthur was married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with two children. He was a Christian and was known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.