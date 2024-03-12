Bawumia appoints Joshua Makubu as Campaign Coordinator for Persons with Disabilities

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appointed Mr. Joshua Makubu as his campaign coordinator for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and special needs as part of his commitment to fostering inclusivity in Ghana.

A statement issued and signed by Dr. Bawumia's Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, said the Vice President has consistently advocated for the rights and inclusion of PWDs in Ghana.

The statement added that the appointment of Mr. Makubu underscores Bawumia's dedication to “building an all-inclusive Ghana where the energies and talents of all citizens are harnessed towards the development of the country”.

He explained that, since 2017, Dr. Bawumia had pushed for an increase in the allocation of funds for PWDs under the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), from 2 to 3 per cent.

That, he added, a total of GH¢331,185,775.86 has been disbursed since 2017 for PWDs across the 261 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs), of which 59,040 persons have been supported.

Going forward, Mr. Aboagye said Bawumia aimed to strengthen the Local Economic Empowerment policy for citizens with special needs, with the goal of creating sustainable livelihoods and fostering national growth.

Plans include the recruitment of 1,000 special education teachers, retraining of teachers to effectively work with special needs students, and expanding training for speech and language therapists, as well as occupational and behavioral therapists.

“Joshua Makubu has been tasked with the responsibility to lead the charge in mobilizing and rallying all Ghanaians with special needs to support the vision of the flagbearer,” he said.

Mr. Makubu is the Minister of Oti Region and the second person with a disability to be appointed as a Ghanaian minister.