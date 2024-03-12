Hassan Ayariga acclaimed APC 2024 Presidential Candidate

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 12 - 2024 , 06:17

The Founder and Chairman of the All-People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has been acclaimed as the Presidential Candidate of the party for the 2024 general election.

Mr Ayariga was unanimously acclaimed in Kumasi, over the weekend during which relevant stakeholders of the party from all the 16 regions participated.

His election as the APC Presidential Candidate was preceded by a procession of party members through the streets of Kumasi to the Asawase Haske Event Centre, where the congress took place.

Mr Ayariga, who made his first entry to run for the highest office of the country in 2012 on the ticket of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has over the years continued to run for the office and believes he has gathered a lot of experience, wisdom and knowledge in his bid to lead the nation.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ayariga said the seat of government, the Jubilee House, had lost its value and it was no longer a seat or place to change Ghanaian’s future and build economic growth; hence, the need for Ghanaians to vote out the current administration and give the APC a chance.

“Now, everyone thinks if he/she wants to expand their businesses and opportunities or to be relevant in Ghana, all you need to do is to form a movement or just become an independent presidential candidate and then you are good to go.

This is a result of bad governance, bad leadership and corruption by previous administrations and the current government that has turned the missing value of the presidency.

“The Ghanaian presidency has become an empty institution making promises upon promises without fulfilment and accountability,” he said.

All-inclusive

Mr Ayariga advocated a campaign towards an all-inclusive government, stressing that the APC would reach out to all segments of the society, listen to their concerns and aspirations, and work towards addressing their needs.

He said it was only by engaging with all Ghanaians, regardless of their background or beliefs, that the party could truly represent the interests of the people and build a government that was truly representative of the diversity of our nation.

Third Force

“I hear the cry of many Ghanaian people every day saying our leaders are corrupt, We are suffering, life in Ghana is very difficult, prices of goods in the market have gone up astronomically, my salary cannot last me the whole month, complaining there are no jobs in Ghana, and that they won’t vote again, they are tired of the NPP and the NDC duopoly and they want a third force,” he said

“Ghana is lost. I, Hassan Ayariga, feel your pain and your frustration; I guarantee hope, decisive leadership, an excellent team and incorruptible leadership.

I believe in you and trust that you will follow me to unearth the potential of every Ghanaian.

The APC with Hassan Ayariga is the third force you have been yearning for.

Change is a key to new life, let’s make that change come December 7, 2024,” he said.

“The third force can only happen if you come out of your comfort zone and change your voting patterns.

It would not happen by making wishes without action,” he said.