Next article: Bawumia appoints Joshua Makubu as Campaign Coordinator for Persons with Disabilities

NDC extends warm wishes to muslims observing Ramadan

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Politics Mar - 12 - 2024 , 17:44

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent warm wishes and heartfelt blessings to Muslims as they observe Ramadan.

Advertisement

In a press release issued and signed on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, expressed the party’s acknowledgement and celebration of the nation’s cultural and religious values.

In solidarity with Muslims, the Party pledged to continue advocating for policies that foster equality, compassion, and respect. The NDC also emphasized the significance of supporting Muslims during this sacred time.

“Ramadan serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of solidarity and generosity towards those in need. As a political party deeply committed to social justice and inclusivity, we stand in solidarity with our Muslim compatriots and pledge to continue advocating for policies that promote equality, compassion, and respect for all,” the statement read.

The NDC further encouraged Ghanaians to unite as a nation, promoting mutual support and strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation.