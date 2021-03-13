Assembly members in Shama District want DCE retained

Some assembly members in the Shama District Assembly of the Western Region have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain Mr Joseph Amoah as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the district.
The assembly members, some of whom have worked with different DCEs, maintained that Mr Amoah had an unparalleled credibility and deserved to be given another opportunity to serve the people of the district..
Addressing a press conference at Shama, Assembly Member for Supomu- Dunkwaw, Mr Alpha Wankye, explained that they were motivated by the sterling performance of Mr Amoah during his tenure..
He mentioned that the DCE ensured fair and equitable distribution of the Assembly's resources to benefit all, especially Persons with Disability (PWDs)..
Again, he said the budgetary allocations for projects in the district were done impartially to achieve spatial development in all areas of the district during the reign of Mr Amoah..
He said Mr Amoah's determination to ensure effective implementation of government policies had given effective assistance to KEDA Ceramics Company under one-district, one-factory to employ at least 800 people in the district..
The Assembly Members said the humane and cooperative character of Mr Amoah lent impeccable support to good governance and added that "his good interpersonal relationship with chiefs and elders and people with different political persuasion had been immense in the management of security issues in the district".
Measures
The members further lauded the effective measures put in place by Mr Amoah to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the district, making it a model one for COVID-19 management in the Western Region..
In an interview, a former Presiding Member and Assembly Member for Komfueku, Mr Percy Ahenakwah, commended the DCE for constructing a CHPS compound with quarters to house nurses in the rural areas of the district..
He said under the leadership of the DCE, many projects such as educational infrastructure, boreholes, community centres and football parks were constructed for the benefit of the people in the district.
Revenues
Mr Ahenakwah added that Mr Amoah ensured revenues and funds allocated to the assembly were used for their purposes without any favouritism and nepotism to support the growth and development of all communities..
Presiding Member and Assembly Member for Aminaano, Mr Emmanuel Mark Ackon, said the tenure of Mr Amoah saw thousands of farmers in the district benefiting from the Planting for Food and Jobs policy introduced by the government. - GNA.