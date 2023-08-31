Ahead of election 2024: Deputy Minority Leader cautions NDC youth against complacency

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 31 - 2023 , 06:11

The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has cautioned the youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against complacency and indiscipline.

He has, urged the youth wing of the party to work hard and guard against such negative tendencies to ensure victory for the party in the 2024 general election.

Mr Buah, who is also the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, gave the caution at a capacity-building conference for members of the Western Regional Youth wing of the party at Ellembelle last Saturday (August 26).

Conference

The conference, on the theme "Effective mobilisation for power: the role of a youth organisation", was to sharpen the skills and experiences of the youth wing of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It attracted many party stalwarts who did not only contribute in kind, but in cash to support activities of the youth wing of the party in the region.

Mr Buah urged members of the youth wing to at all times resort to the internal mechanisms of resolving grievances within the party to ensure discipline and oneness ahead of next year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He also appealed to members of the party, especially the current crop of constituency youth leaders, to learn the principles underpinning the party's philosophy and ideology quickly.

"This is the party that promotes participatory democracy and responsible governance.

Therefore, at all times, your conduct would determine where the party would place you.

Mr Buah further urged the youth to eschew all acts that have the potential to bring the party into disrepute ahead of the elections and remain loyal and committed to the cause of the party.

Determination

A Former Minister of Health and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr George Sipa Adjah Yankey, for his part said there is victory and defeat embedded in the 2024 general elections, saying the most determined political party would secure the victory.

Thus, the NDC must be the most determined party.

Dr Sipa Yankey also urged members of the party against lobbying the flag bearer of the party, former President John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the expected victory.

“Instead of lobbying to catch the eyes and attention of the flag bearer ahead of the expected victory in 2024, those lobbying must rather be working hard to improve the electoral fortunes of the party to win the 2024 December polls convincingly, to guarantee the NDC an opportunity to serve the country once again,” he advised.

The Western Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Alhaji Mustapha Iddirisu, charged each of the constituency youth organisers to work zealously in their respective communities and constituencies to influence the establishment of NDC’s presence across the country and also push hard to determine the outcome of the 2024 general elections.