Adwoa Safo reacts to her dismissal, ready to continue MP duties

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo says her removal as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, will enable her to serve her constituents better.
Adwoa Safo was sacked by President Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022, following her long absence at the Ministry.
In a letter responding to her Ministerial revocation letter dated August 5, 2022, Ms Safo expressed her gratitude to the President for the opportunity he gave her to serve in his government as a minister. The letter which she addressed to the President, was copied to the Vice President and the Chief of Staff.
She said, "It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government."
Below is the letter