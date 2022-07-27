Adwoa Safo's fate as MP to be decided Thursday

Sarah Adwoa Safo's fate as the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya in Accra will be decided by Parliament on Thursday.
It follows the laying of the report of the Privileges Committee of Parliament on the three absentee MPs.
Graphic Online understands majority of members on the committee have recommended that the Dome-Kwabenya seat should be declared vacant while the minority thinks that the absentee MP should be offered more time and the opportunity to respond why she absented herself without permission before a conclusive decision on her seat is taken.
Parliament is expected to consider the report of the committee at its sitting on Thursday [July 28, 2022], which is the last day before the House goes on a break.
With regards Sarah Adwoa Safo, in spite of all the efforts made to invite her to attend upon the Committee, she did not appear before the Committee to provide the reasons for her absence from the House without written permission for more than the 15 Sittings threshold.
By the provisions of Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution, the onus is on Sarah Adwoa Safo to provide a reasonable explanation to the Privileges Committee why she shall not vacate her Seat, for having absented herself for 42 Sittings, during the period under consideration.
Graphic Online understands that the Minority Members on the Committee concede that reasonable efforts were made to get Sarah Adwoa Safo to appear before the
Committee, however, the Minority Members are of the view that, the lack of response of Sarah Adwoa Safo to the numerous invitations of the Committee should be reported to the House without any conclusions.
The Majority is however of the view that, Sarah Adwoa Safo failed to take advantage of the numerous opportunities and facilities offered her to provide reasonable
explanation to the Committee with regard to her absence without leave.
Therefore, pursuant to Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and the Court of Appeal decision in the case of Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare V. the Attorney General & 3 Ors, the Dome-Kwabenya Seat is automatically vacant by operation of law.
Why the committee invited the 3 absentee MPs?
The Privileges Committee of Parliament concluded its work on the three absentee Members of Parliament (MP) in June 2022.
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister and MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, also Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection were investigated for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission for more than the stipulated 15 sitting days during the first meeting of the second session of the 8th Parliament.
They were referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament by the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.
The committee was to consider circumstances surrounding their absence in pursuance to Article 97(1c) of the 1992 Constitution.
Henry Quartey and Kennedy Agyapong appeared before the committee but Sarah Adwoa Safo was unable to appear.
Decision
At the last sitting of the committee on Wednesday, July 13,2022, all 15 members from the Majority voted to pardon Henry Quartey and Kennedy Agyapong.
The 12 Members on the Minority side also agreed to pardon them but with reservations on the documents tendered in as evidence.
more to follow...