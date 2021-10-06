Adwoa Safo's leave of absence extended by President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the leave of absence from office for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo.
In a statement dated Wednesday, October 6, 2021, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, it was explained that Ms Safo's leave was to have ended September 30, 2021.
Ms Safo had sought leave of absence for personal reasons.
"In her absence and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to act as caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection," the statement added.
While on leave, Ms Adwoa Safo has been sharing some videos of her on Tiktok in the last one week.