How to apply to health training institutions in Ghana: Portal opens April 8, 2024

GraphicOnline Health Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:35

The Ministry of Health has released instructions for prospective applicants seeking admission into health training institutions for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The application process is entirely online, and here are the steps to follow:

1. Purchase Application Codes: Obtain application codes from any Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) or GCB Bank Plc. (GCB) branches at a cost of Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵200.00). These codes will provide you with a unique PIN and Serial Number.

2. Have Necessary Contact Information: Ensure you have a dedicated phone number and a valid personal email address for all correspondence related to your application. Avoid using email addresses of relatives.

3. Provide Your Address: Have your residential address and Ghana Post Digital Address ready for the application.

4. Access the Online Application Form: Use the PIN code and Serial Number from your purchased voucher to access the application form online at https://healthtraining.gov.gh. The online registration form is accessible only with these credentials.

5. Fill the Form Carefully: Follow the instructions provided and carefully fill in all relevant sections of the admission process once the online application is open.

6. Track Your Application: Use the PIN and Serial Number to track the status of your admission process.

7. Interview Invitation: Only applicants who meet the admission requirements will be invited to attend a competitive interview at the school of their choice.

8. Seek Assistance if Needed: You can visit any nearby Health Training Institutions for assistance in filling out your form. However, be cautious as wrong filling of the form may affect your admission chances.

The online admissions portal will be open from Monday, April 8, 2024, to Friday, May 31, 2024. Remember that all purchased vouchers are valid up to June 5, 2024, if not used.

Read the Ministry of Health statement below;