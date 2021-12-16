Zoomlion donates GH¢50,000 to National Mosque Complex

The management and staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has donated GH¢50,000 to the National Chief Imam as support for the National Mosque Complex project.
The presentation was led by the Executive Chairman of the company, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong.
The donation was the climax of the annual thanksgiving service of the Jospong Group of Companies.
It was to give thanks to God for His grace and mercies throughout 2021.
Mr Agyepong, who did the donation at the National Mosque at Kanda last Friday after the Jumma'ah prayer, said it was imperative to thank God for sustaining the peaceful atmosphere in the country where his outfit undertook most of its businesses.
He said the Lord had been so good and wonderful to the people of Ghana, and, therefore, deserved to be praised and worshipped.
Gratitude
The Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who received the donation on behalf of the Muslim community, expressed profound gratitude to the management and staff of Zoomlion.
He prayed for the executive chairman of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the team of workers at the Jospong Group of Companies, asking for God’s blessings in their work.