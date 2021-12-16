Spanish Embassy presents Flamenco Show - ‘A Tierra’ by Sara Nieto

The world class Flamenco Show is making its first stop in Ghana at the National Theatre in Accra today, and the second stop at the Manhyia Palace (Nana Afia Kobi Park) in Kumasi tomorrow.
The show, dubbed “A Tierra” by Sara Nieto, is being brought to you by the Embassy of Spain in Accra, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Manhyia Palace, powered by Globe Productions.
The 80-minute show is strictly by invitation, and would take off with a cocktail at 6:00 p.m, prompt with a full enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols.
The Flamenco Show
The Flamenco Show is one of the main cultural expressions of Spain, and it is recognised as a World Heritage event by UNESCO.
It combines dancing, singing and music in a very particular and powerful way.
The objective of the Flamenco Show is to connect the Spanish and Ghanaians through arts, culture and sports.
The event, which would be held in Accra and Kumasi, are a reflection of the bilateral partnership between Spain and Ghana.
It is expected to push forward cultural exchange and cooperation in Ghana.
A statement by the Spanish Embassy in Accra said as the world gradually recovered from the global pandemic, the embassy deemed it fit to contribute to the revitalisation of the cultural life and arts industry in Ghana, particularly in Accra and Kumasi.
It said today, “those in Accra will have the opportunity to experience ‘A Tierra’ which is a breath-taking flamenco dance show led by dancers Sara Nieto and her team”.
“The spectacular show connects people with the centre of the earth, illustrated with the force of a volcano, the claw of a lion, the beauty of a flower, the fluidity of a river and the brilliance of the sun and the moon,” it added.
According to dancer Sara Nieto, “flamenco is earth transformed into art. A tierra dance, song or play allows you to connect with yourself in the centre of the earth, nature and the environment.
“A tierra is a walk through the senses and the emotions where we travel from the oldest flamenco rhythms to the most cosmopolitan and modern, interpreted with the force of a volcano,” she explained.
The non-ticketed event has sponsorship and participation of many Spanish and Ghanaian companies, as well as the Spain-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Agencia Espanola de Cooperacion Internacional para el Desarrollo (aecid).
The platinum sponsors are West Africa and Gulf company Ltd, GB Foods Africa, Santol Energy, Miniplast, Elecnor, Comet Ghana, Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Think Media, and BDDG-Accra Water Desalination.
The gold sponsors are Greenviews, Prestige Trade, IPMC, Yamco Manufacturing Company Ltd, Universal motors limited, Cali Trust Travel and Tour Ltd and Benmarine Offshore Services.