Work begins on Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road

George Folley Apr - 13 - 2024 , 10:11

Work has begun on the reconstruction of the 23-kilometre Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road into a dual carriageway.

The road, which forms part of the N1 highway and is being executed by Justmoh Construction Limited, involves the construction of four major bridges and several culverts with government funding from the GCB Bank PLC. It is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Background

The government has in recent times come under severe pressure and criticism from the public over the seeming neglect of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta stretch of the National Highway 1 (N1), which runs from Elubo through Takoradi, Accra, Tema to Aflao.

The deterioration of the road and the weakening of two major bridges led to the closure of the Ewusiejoe Bridge on two occasions for repair works, while the potholes and gullies caused several haulage trucks to tip over in their attempt to manoeuvre.

These instances led to the blocking of the road sometimes for several hours and days on a few occasions. This situation brought in its wake untold hardships to the people.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, amid the pressure, announced that the government had awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the road to Justmoh Construction Limited.

Importance

The 23km Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road is a major link connecting the Takoradi Port to both the mining and agriculture enclave of the Western and Western North regions. The stretch also connects the Agona Nkwanta-Elubo road to Côte d'Ivoire.

Explanation

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr Justice Amoh, explained during a site inspection that there were a lot of processes to go through after the award of a contract before mobilising to the site to begin earthworks.

He said workers of the company, a few months ago, undertook remedial works on the Ewusiejoe Bridge and this gave rise to a new wave of criticism that the contractor had refused to move to the site to start work.

“The first phase of the project involves the handing over of the site, site evaluation, planning, survey works, soil/material test and design, among others.

As we speak, there are workers on site undertaking all these activities”, he said. According to him, “earthworks will start in a month's time, which will involve the removal of soil to flatten, build up and slope road location”.

Equipment

He said the company had acquired the needed pieces of equipment and machinery for the project, which were on standby at the Apremdo campsite.

Dr Amoh said everything was set for all phases of the project and gave an assurance that work would be expedited in order to alleviate the suffering of commuters.

Appeal

He appealed to the public to cooperate and support the company as “there will be some challenges and inconveniences to road users and communities along the route. We urge you to bear with us as we must go through such difficulties.