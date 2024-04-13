UCC confers doctorate on Oguaamanhen

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Apr - 13 - 2024 , 10:15

The Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, has been conferred an honorary doctorate of Law degree by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for his outstanding service to the community and the university.

Osabarimba Atta becomes the 53rd individual to receive an honorary degree from the university.

The President of the UCC alumni association, Samuel Danso Akot, led him to take the alumni oath after being robed in the academic gown.

The Chancellor of the university, Dr Sir Sam Esson Jonah, stated that an honorary Doctorate Degree was bestowed upon individuals who had made significant contributions to society and institutions.

"Honorary degrees are awarded to those whose impacts on society are lasting," he stated, adding that Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II was recognised for his outstanding service to the community and the university.

He further explained that an honorary degree was a symbol of recognition for academic excellence, public service, social engagement, artistic achievement and other noble pursuits.

"Today, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II becomes a recipient for his exceptional service to this community and his stewardship over our shared heritage," he added.

He emphasised that selflessness and leadership excellence were key factors contributing to the recognition.

Sir Sam Jonah commended Osabarimba for his peacemaker efforts over the years and called on him to assist in addressing the challenges the university faced with the surrounding communities on land boundaries.

Management

"I commend the patience and management of Osabarimba and his predecessors, which have prevented potential conflicts; in this respect, I support the ongoing efforts led by Rev. Professor Harold Amoonu Koufi and others to address these issues in collaboration with you," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, for his part, highlighted the numerous accomplishments of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta, emphasising his contributions to governance and development as he served on boards of key public institutions.

He pointed out that since his enstoolment as the paramount Chief of Cape Coast, he had directed the traditional area toward socio-economic and political development, making an enduring impact on the historic city.

Prof. Boampong acknowledged Osabarimba Atta for his dedication to education and youth empowerment.

"It was largely through his efforts that the 30 per cent Senior High School placement quota was allocated to the Oguaa Traditional Area, enhancing educational access for Cape Coasters.

“It was during his tenure as Omanhen that Cape Coast welcomed notable figures such as Barack Obama, former President of the USA, and Kamala Harris, Vice-President of the USA," he added.

Appreciation

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II expressed gratitude to the university for recognising the positive changes he had implemented.

Pledge

He pledged to continue supporting the institution and to aid in the resolution of longstanding issues between the university and its host communities, noting that efforts toward resolution were already underway.

Furthermore, he promised to institute a prize of ¢2,000 annually to the top graduating Accounting undergraduate students.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II called on the university management to adopt and commit to improved performance in elementary schools in Cape Coast, especially the performance of schools at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

"It is disheartening when BECE results are published and the scores from Cape Coast schools are appalling. We must change this scenario, and the best way forward is to enlist expertise, particularly from the University of Cape Coast, to assist us in this endeavour," he said.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II

Known in private life as Joseph Kwamena Sekum Haizel, Osabarimba Atta was installed as the paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area on July 17, 1998, and became the 9th holder of the Nana Birempong Cudjoe Royal Stool of Oguaa.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta is renowned as a distinguished traditional leader, a promoter of peace and stability, a fervent educationist, a sports enthusiast, an administrator, an advocate for traditional values and a philanthropist.