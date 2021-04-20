Why Kumasi-bound flight landed in Côte d'Ivoire - PassionAir

The management of domestic airline PassionAir has explained that their Kumasi-bound flight from Accra had to be diverted to Côte d’Ivoire because of bad weather conditions in the Ashanti Regional capital.
PassionAir in a press release said the April 17 flight said a decision was made to proceed to the planned alternate airport in Abidjan after it was unable to land in Kumasi of return to Accra.
It also apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused.
Press Release - Flight Diversion Due Bad Weather
On 17 April 2021, PassionAir flight OP152 departed from Accra at 17:45 for Kumasi. Unfortunately, due to deteriorating weather conditions at the destination airport, the flight could not land.
Unable to land in Kumasi or return to Accra, a decision was made to proceed to the planned alternate airport, Félix Houphouët Boigny International Airport in Côte d’Ivoire (Abidjan) where the weather permitted a safe landing.
Passengers were provided with refreshments on the ground and the flight departed Abidjan at 11:20pm when the weather had improved en-route to Accra. Hotel arrangements were made for passengers who required it, while others opted to spend the night in their own homes.
All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, this diversion was necessary as the safety of our passengers, crew and equipment is paramount.