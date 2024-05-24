Featured

We have not approved any product for body enlargement - FDA

Kweku Zurek May - 24 - 2024 , 11:55

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has issued a warning to the public regarding unapproved body enhancement products advertised on social media.

Advertisement

The FDA responded to a social media post highlighting the promotion of such products by a Ghanaian entertainer on social media platform.

They urged Ghanaians to avoid purchasing these unregulated items. "We appreciate vigilant individuals who report such concerns. While our team investigates further, we emphasize that the FDA has not approved any product for body part enlargement. The public should refrain from purchasing this and any similar product," the post reads.

In a separate statement, the FDA clarified that their authority does not extend to products with spiritual claims. "Per the law, the FDA is not mandated to oversee products that make spiritual claims".

This warning comes amidst a surge in social media advertising for unapproved products, including slimming teas, aphrodisiacs, teeth whiteners, and "kayanmata" (presumed intimacy enhancers). The FDA is currently investigating reports of such products and plans to take action against distributors.

The efficacy of such products have not been scientifically proven amid concerns they may damage internal organs such as kidneys.