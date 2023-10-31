Watch how PRESEC boys entered their campus after winning 2023 NSMQ

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 31 - 2023 , 16:23

The 2023 winners of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ), the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, PRESEC, Legon, went back to their Legon campus in a Rolls-Royce.

The Rolls-Royce was provided by Mr Akwasi Sarpong, an old student of the school.

PRESEC beat both the Achimota School and Opoku Ware School to lift the trophy.

They ended the final round with 40 points as against Achimota School's 28 points as silver medalists, and Opoku Ware School's 23 points as bronze medalists.

