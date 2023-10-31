Fumigation of flood-affected areas CSR-driven, not profit-motivated - Zoomlion

GraphicOnline Oct - 31 - 2023 , 17:17

The Managing Director of Vectorpes, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Kwame Addai, has debunked claims that the company's fumigation of communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage was motivated by profit.

Speaking to the media in Bator, Ghana, Dr. Addai said that Zoomlion and the Jospong Group have corporate social responsibility (CSR) as one of their core mandates, and that is why they always stand with Ghanaians in times of need.

He cited the company's proactiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Apeate gas explosion as examples.

On October 23, 2023, Zoomlion Ghana Limited donated relief items worth over GH₵500,000 to the victims of the spillage. The company also announced its readiness to fumigate the affected areas once the water had receded.

Dr. Addai explained that Zoomlion's fumigation exercise is not the same as the disinfestation and disinfection services that the company provides to the assemblies and the Ministry of Health under existing contracts. He said fumigation takes well over five hours for occupancy, while disinfestation and disinfection only require 30 minutes.

Dr. Addai said that Zoomlion will continue to disinfect and fumigate the affected areas to ensure that they are safe for residents to occupy, alongside the water recession.

He said that the company will not be distracted by unprofessional journalism and will continue to work for a better Ghana.