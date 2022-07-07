WAPCo marks 10 years of commercial operations in oil and gas industry

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) operator of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) has celebrated its 10-year anniversary of commercial operations in Ghana.
WAPCo was founded as a joint venture between public and private sector companies from Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Ghana – to transport natural gas in a safe, responsible and reliable manner to create value for diverse stakeholders.
WAPCo is owned by Chevron West African Gas Pipeline Ltd (36.9%); Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (24.9%); Shell Overseas Holdings Limited (17.9%); and Takoradi Power Company Limited (16.3%), Societe Togolaise de Gaz (2%) and Societe BenGaz S.A. (2%).
The event was under the theme “Driving Regional Energy”, and was attended by management and staff of WAPCo, shareholders, board members, policymakers, CSOs, customers, and other stakeholders.
The Managing Director of WAPCo, Gregory Germani, at the event to climax celebrations at the Accra Marriott Hotel, summed up the company’s journey over the past decade as “so far, so good”, stating that “management, staff and stakeholders have been very supportive to the success of the company’s operations so far.”
“WAPCo collaborated with the Ministry of Energy, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) with technical support from Eni Ghana, to complete the extension of the WAGP in 2020 as part of the larger Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP),” he added.
The completion of the TTIP, has transitioned WAGP into a multi-shipper environment, allowing access to multiple supply sources of natural gas to multiple customers.
“In March this year, the WAGP set the highest monthly average record of 215 MMscfd delivery to customers and saw the highest one-day peak of 258 MMscfd,” he noted.
Mr. Germani reiterated WAPCo’s commitment to providing cleaner and more reliable energy for customers. “WAGP guarantees a cost-effective, secure, cleaner, and reliable energy for power generation for regional economic growth and development that will benefit families, communities, businesses, and industries across the region”
WAPCo has an enviable safety practice and record which reflects its commitment to safe operations to protect life and property. “For us at WAPCo, safety is a foremost priority with over eight years and nine million workforce hours without a recordable injury,” he concluded.
He further added that “WAPCo will build on the strong foundations of the past 10 years to make greater impact in the sub-region as we fulfil our mission as an international company transporting natural gas in a safe, responsible, and reliable manner. We shall seek to further expand our customer base to industrial customers and new supply sources in the near future.”
Sanjay Narasimhalu, Director, Commercial, Strategy and Business Performance at Chevron Nigeria Limited who spoke on behalf of the shareholders congratulated all stakeholders for making the WAGP project a reality. “Moving the West Africa Gas Pipeline (WAGP) from vision to reality was an incredible journey and accomplishment worth celebrating and made possible through shareholder partnership, government collaboration, a unified workforce, and the perseverance of all involved.”
He added that “the WAGP will be the backbone in West Africa’s energy transition to a lower-carbon environment because it connects abundant low-cost and clean natural gas to the growing energy demand centers across West Africa to improve the quality of life of its people.”
Miss Juliet Annang Nuerkie, a beneficiary of WAPCo’s scholarship scheme commended the company for supporting the vulnerable in the communities where it operates. She said “WAPCo has been a great help to her family and the Kpone community. Their generosity has allowed me to make my dreams and goals a reality. I am confident that with WAPCo’s help, I will one day become a valuable member of my community and the nation at large, keeping my childhood vow of helping others.”