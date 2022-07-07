EP University College gets new registrar

A traditional ruler and lay preacher of the Gospel, Togbe Dogbega V, has assumed office as the third Registrar of the E.P. University College (EPUC) in Ho.
The Agbotagbala of Vakpo-Todzi in the Volta Region, known in private life as George Kwaku Debrie, was until his new appointment, the Deputy Registrar and Head of the Governing Council Secretariat of the University for Development Studies, Tamale.
He succeeds Obed Worlanyo Kwame Adom, who acted in that capacity for six years.
Profile
Mr Debrie was awarded a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in English with Study of Religion (Christian) from the University of Ghana (UG), Legon in 1975.
He also obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Communication from the School of Communication Studies, UG and a Certificate in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK.
Mr Debrie served at various times as an Assistant Information Officer of the Ministry of Information, a teacher and Public Relations Officer at the Consumer Credit Limited, a credit finance company before proceeding to the Ghana Agro-Foods Company as a Senior Sales Officer and Depot Manager in charge of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions between 1996 and 1997.
During his 23-year service to the UDS, he served as secretary and recorder to many committees and boards, including the search committee for the appointment of a registrar in 2012 and 2021.
Preacher
The active member and a lay preacher of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, said he would work as a team player to lift the flag of the EPUC to greater heights.
The President of the EPUC, Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah, congratulated Mr Debrie on his new appointment and paid glowing tribute to the outgoing registrar for his dedication to duty.
The university, which took off in 2008 with 55 students, now has an enrolment of about 900, pursuing diploma and degree programmes in business, social sciences, agri-business, environmental sciences and modern languages.