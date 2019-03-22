VIDEO: City guard captured brutalising man

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that a security officer captured in a viral video brutally delivering a head kick to a man is not a police officer
.
The statement further disclosed that the Swedru Divisional Police Command had begun investigations into the matter.
"Preliminary investigation
"However, when the attention of a Police Officer on duty nearby was drawn to the scene, the officer went to the rescue of the victim and filed a report at the Agona Swedru Police Station".
News release: Uniformed man seen kicking youngman in the video not Police officer pic.twitter.com/RBHPwqyzRd— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 22, 2019
Video
An amateur video recording of the incident shows a young man wearing an orange shirt and jeans kneeling in the middle of some persons.
The man (now identified as a Metropolitan guard) then appears behind him from out of the shot with his leg clad in tan combat boots and he delivers a kick to the head of the man who collapses to the ground.
A voice is heard complimenting the Metropolitan guard for his "Bruce Lee" kick and asking for a repeat while the victim is assisted by another Metropolitan guard onto his knees.
A policewoman then arrives on the scene before the video ends.
Watch the video below;