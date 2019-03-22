fbpx

VIDEO: City guard captured brutalising man

BY: Kweku Zurek
The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that a security officer captured in a viral video brutally delivering a head kick to a man is not a police officer.

According to a statement signed by ASP Simon Tenku, the person seen kicking his victim in the head is a civilian who works as a Metropolitan guard with the Swedru Municipal Assembly.

The statement further disclosed that the Swedru Divisional Police Command had begun investigations into the matter.

"Preliminary investigation show that at about 3:00pm on Thursday, 21st March 2019 at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, the victim was arrested by civilians including Metropolitan guards of the Swedru Municipal Assembly for an alleged offence. The civilians started assaulting the victim/suspect," the statement said.

"However, when the attention of a Police Officer on duty nearby was drawn to the scene, the officer went to the rescue of the victim and filed a report at the Agona Swedru Police Station".

An amateur video recording of the incident shows a young man wearing an orange shirt and jeans kneeling in the middle of some persons.

The man (now identified as a Metropolitan guard) then appears behind him from out of the shot with his leg clad in tan combat boots and he delivers a kick to the head of the man who collapses to the ground.

A voice is heard complimenting the Metropolitan guard for his "Bruce Lee" kick and asking for a repeat while the victim is assisted by another Metropolitan guard onto his knees.

A policewoman then arrives on the scene before the video ends.

Watch the video below;