Vice-Chancellor interacts with KNUST Alumni in Tamale

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 02 - 2023 , 11:19

As part of its drive to monitor the contribution of its products to the development of the country, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson has held a meeting with the Tamale Chapter of the KNUST Global Alumni Association.

The event, which took place on March,11, 2023 was to showcase the contribution of KNUST has made over the years and to engage the alumni on the critical role they could play to support the University.

Prof. Dickson, said products of the University could be found in all sectors of the economy and were contributing their quota to the national development.

“Teknokrats are found on every part of the globe. We are everywhere creating opportunities for people, making the problems of humanity our problem and professing solutions to them,” she said.

She said there was the need to protect and promote the KNUST brand for the growth of the institution.

She also praised the staff and students of KNUST for their roles in lifting the high the flag of KNUST and winning laurels in respective global competitions.

She cited the recent achievement of KNUST Debate Team, who came second in the World Universities Debating Championships.

She called for the alumni and promised to fix emerging challenges to ensure the university’s continual growth

In his welcome address, Kwame Ohene-Ampofo, the Tamale Chapter President of the KNUST Alumni Association, was grateful to the Vice-Chancellor and her team for the initiative and pledged the Chapter’s support to the development of the University.

For his part, the Global President of the association, Dr. Kwaku Agbesi, lauded the Vice-Chancellor for paying particular attention to KNUST alumni and its activities.

According to him, her interventions have resulted in the marked progress in the alumni hostel project, currently ongoing on campus.

As part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of KNUST, Dr. Agbesi said the Global Executives established a Garden in Mamfe, awarded full educational scholarships to three future Teknokrats of the University, organised mentorship programme for final year students, held a virtual for Global Teknokrats with the Vice-Chancellor and visited the North America Chapter of the Association among others.

The Senior Assistant Registrar of the Advancement and Alumni Relations Office (AARO) of KNUST. James Kwasi Oberko, highlighting the vision of the Vice-Chancellor, informed the alumni that the office has been resourced to liaise between the alumni and the university for their mutual benefit.

He urged the Tamale Chapter to promote the University by conceiving, executing and taking active part in Chapter related activities.

Present at the meeting included Prof. Gabriel Teye, former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies; Prof. Bashiru Imoro Ibn-Saeed; Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tamale Technical University, Yaw Nimo-Baffour, Finance Officer of KNUST and Ibrahim Mahama, a globally acclaimed artist.