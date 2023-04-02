Axim: 4 arrested for attacking police

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 02 - 2023 , 11:38

Four people have been arrested for attacking police personnel in the Western Region.

An alleged case of extortion against the police has also been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigation.

The four suspects said to have attacked the police have been named as Kojo Siah alias Mozey, Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu.

They were arrested on March 28, 2023 for their suspected involvement in the attack on the police personnel in Axim in the Western Region.

The arrest was after three weeks of the incident.

According to the police on March 9, 2023, the Axim Divisional Police patrol team reported an attack on the team by a gang that seized the magazine of a Service rifle together with some mobile phones belonging to the police officers.

The suspects according to the police were arrested after about three weeks of the intelligence operation.

In a police statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate on Sunday, April 2, 2023, the police said a search conducted at the residence of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, the prime suspect, who is still on the run, led to the retrieval of three pump-action shotguns.

Also, one pump-action shotgun, two machetes and eight BB rifle cartridges were retrieved from the suspect's unregistered Honda vehicle, in addition to other items, which according to the police were also retrieved from the suspect including two live BB cartridges and one unregistered motorbike.

The police explained that on April 1, 2023, while the investigations were ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested, the attention of the police was drawn to a video footage in which the said police personnel, members of the Axim Patrol team, were shown pleading with members of the gang while the gang was alleging extortion by the police officers.

According to the police, the allegation of extortion against the officers has been referred to the Police Professional

Standards Bureau (PPSP) for investigation.

It said all the suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team, who had been arrested, have been put before court and remaining suspects arrested.