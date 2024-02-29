US 'deeply troubled' by Ghana's anti-gay bill: Says passage will undermine economy

The United States of America has expressed concern about the passage of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as an anti-gay bill, by the Parliament of Ghana.

Parliament passed the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

According to the bill, persons caught in the act would be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a three to five-year jail term.

However, the US has stated that it is "deeply troubled" by the bill, which it says threatens constitutional freedoms.

"The United States is deeply troubled by the Ghanaian Parliament’s passage of legislation, officially called the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which would threaten all Ghanaians’ constitutionally protected freedoms of speech, press, and assembly," a press statement signed by the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The bill seeks to criminalize any person who simply identifies as LGBTQI+, as well as any friend, family, or member of the community who does not report them. Limiting the rights of one group in a society undermines the rights of all. The United States echoes the call by those Ghanaians who have urged a review of the constitutionality of the bill to protect the rights of all individuals in Ghana."

The US also called for the "review of the constitutionality of the bill", stating, "The bill would also undermine Ghana’s valuable public health, media, and civic spaces, and economy. International business coalitions have already stated that such discrimination in Ghana would harm business and economic growth in the country."

It added that "Ghana’s tradition of tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights is a source of stability and prosperity that has long served as a model for countries around the globe. This legislation is inconsistent with these values and will, if it becomes law, undermine this laudable tradition."

According to Ghana’s constitution, the bill will be presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo, after which he will have seven days to notify the Speaker of Parliament whether he assents to the bill or not.

Should he refuse, he then has 14 days to give reasons why, including provisions which, in his view, should be reconsidered by Parliament.