Next article: US 'deeply troubled' by Ghana's anti-gay bill: Says passage will undermine economy

US Ambassador condemns Ghana's Anti-LGBT Bill, warns of economic impact

Kweku Zurek Feb - 29 - 2024 , 10:05

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has expressed her dismay after Parliament approved a bill aimed at promoting human sexual rights and family values, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBT bill.

The legislation prohibits lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding in the country.

In a tweet shared by the US Embassy in Ghana on X, Ms. Palmer stated that the bill infringes on the rights of all Ghanaians, particularly with regards to freedom of speech, assembly, and the press.

She further mentioned that if enacted into law, it would damage Ghana's international reputation and its economy.

"I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press. It will be bad for public order and public health. If enacted, it will also hurt Ghana’s international reputation and Ghana’s economy." #USAmbPalmer," the tweet said.

In August 2023, months before the bill was passed in Parliament, Ms. Palmer issued a cautionary message regarding the potential consequences of enacting the Anti-LGBTQ+ law, highlighting potential implications for trade and investment in the country.

Ambassador Palmer expressed concerns that the passage of the legislation could potentially affect Ghana's attractiveness to foreign investors.

She stressed that numerous American companies are considering investment opportunities in Ghana, but the implementation of discriminatory laws might tarnish the nation's reputation and reduce its appeal to investors.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Ambassador Palmer stated: "Lots of ethnic communities make Ghana strong, stable, and attractive for investments. I hope it stays that way with regard to the LGBTQ community.

"They should be managed to be made the colour of the money green or red if it’s Ghanaian, but if there is discrimination, then that will send a signal not to [only] LGBTQ investors and exporters but to other American companies that Ghana is less welcoming than I am telling people that it is now…".